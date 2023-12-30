Underdog Washington Huskies hoping to ‘smack’ Texas Longhorns

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2023 at 3:18 am

ByANDREA ADELSON

NEW ORLEANS — For the second straight game, Washington players are scratching their heads and asking themselves the same question: “We’re underdogs again?”

Despite being undefeated and ranked higher than Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game, Washington was a 9.5-point underdog going into that one. The Huskies went out and beat Oregon for the second time this season on Dec. 1, clinching a 13-0 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Now, No. 2 Washington is undefeated and ranked ahead of No. 3 Texas (12-1). Yet, the Longhorns are 4-point favorites heading into the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Monday night. It should also be noted that Washington beat Texas last year in the Alamo Bowl.

“I think it’s crazy,” Washington edge rusher Bralen Trice said Friday during media availability. “Just the level of disrespect we get, I can’t really understand it, but it helps us because it makes us have our backs against the wall as we go into these games, ready to play even harder because we are the underdogs. You don’t take anything for granted out there. We’re grateful to be in the position we’re at because of the hard work we put in. We can be the underdog. We can be on top, and we’ll come out with the win.”

Trice later told ESPN that “I want to go out there and smack them. You know, I don’t want it to be a close game. I want it to be pretty lopsided in our favor.

“And I think that’s what we’re going to go out there and do, because I know the mindset that my guys on my team have going into this game. I think it’s a huge part of what’s going to make us successful in this game is our mindset based off of what people been saying.”

When asked why he thought Washington continued to be treated like an underdog despite all the wins, Trice simply said, “I don’t know. I couldn’t tell you.”

There is one theory that Trice eventually said could account for the disrespect Washington feels: playing on the West Coast. The Pac-12 had a six-year playoff drought before Washington made it.

“It definitely has a part to do with that,” Trice said. “We’re the first Pac-12 team to be in the Sugar Bowl. That’s a great feeling because we’re going to come out here and leave our mark and take a win.”

Plus, the Huskies had to endure several close calls this season. In the three games before the Pac-12 title game, Washington won each by a touchdown or less. That includes a 24-21 victory over Washington State in the regular-season finale, in which the Huskies needed a field goal with no time left to win.

Trice said the entire team feels frustrated being labeled an underdog. But cornerback Dominique Hampton took a more practical approach when asked about it.

“We’ve been in that position all year, and we’ve just got to go out and prove it again,” he said.

Just a year ago in the Alamo Bowl, despite having injuries and opt-outs, Texas went into the game as a 3-point favorite. Washington won 27-20 as Michael Penix Jr. threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns in what would be a preview for this season.

Both teams have been asked questions about whether their game last season helps preparations heading into Monday night. Texas has repeatedly said it is a far better team on its offensive and defensive lines, prompting a back-and-forth between T’Vondre Sweat and Penix during their availability Thursday.

After Sweat called Washington just another offensive line, Penix said, “We’re not playing the 49ers’ or Eagles’ D-line so we’ll be good.”

When Trice was asked whether he saw comments from Texas about its offensive line believing it is in much better position than it was during their bowl game last year, he said, “I didn’t read up on it too much, but they think they’re great. I think we’re greater.”

