Colts’ Drew Ogletree arrested on domestic violence allegations

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2023 at 3:17 am

BySTEPHEN HOLDER

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree was arrested in Hendricks County, Indiana, on Friday on allegations of domestic violence.

Ogletree, a 2022 sixth-round pick, was arrested by deputies and charged with two level six felonies: domestic violence committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, according to state records.

Ogletree was arrested at 3:42 p.m. Friday, according to records, and had not been released as of Friday evening. The Colts acknowledged the situation in a statement released Friday night.

“We are aware of the disturbing allegations involving Drew Ogletree,” it read. “The team takes these matters seriously. We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

According to the Avon, Indiana, police department, the arrest stemmed from an incident on Tuesday evening. Officers were dispatched to a residence to address a domestic disturbance between Ogletree and a woman.

The first officer on the scene wrote in a probable cause affidavit provided to ESPN that the woman was discovered in an upstairs bedroom in pain. The woman told police that Ogletree “body slammed” her to the ground during an argument. An ambulance was called and the woman was transported to the hospital, police said.

The confrontation, according to the affidavit, happened while Ogletree’s young son was in the home. After further investigation, an arrest warrant was issued Thursday and Ogletree turned himself in to the Hendricks County Jail on Friday.

The Colts, who are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a key game for their postseason hopes. It’s unclear whether Ogletree will be eligible to play.

The second-year tight end spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve but has returned in 2023 to play in 12 games, catching nine passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

Go Back