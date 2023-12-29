Today is Friday December 29, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Blue Jays finalize $15 million, 2-year contract with Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2023 at 3:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TORONTO (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s $15 million, two-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays was finalized on Friday. Kiner-Falefa hit .242 with six homers and 37 RBIs in 115 games last season for the New York Yankees, playing 41 games in center, 37 in left, seven in right, 31 at third base and one each at second and shortstop. He also made four mound appearances. A Gold Glove winner at third with Texas in 2020, Kiner-Falefa has played every position except first base over his six-year big league career. The 28-year-old has a .261 average with 26 homers and 203 RBIs for Texas (2018-21) and the Yankees (2022-23). A day earlier, Toronto announced its $10.5 million, one-year contract with Gold Glove-winning center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC