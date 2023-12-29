Arrest made in child sex assault in Palestine

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2023 at 3:35 pm

PALESTINE – Authorites in Palestine made an arrest Tuesday for the sexual assault of a minor. According to our news partner KETK, 50-year-old Joseph Lee Zeleny of Palestine is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child. Palestine PD received the complaint of the sexual abuse that allegedly occurred over several years. In a search of Zeleny’s home on N. Mallard Street, investigators discovered “several evidentiary items” and they expect more charges to be filed. Zeleny was given a $600,000 bond when he was arrested.

Go Back