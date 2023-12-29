Two arrested for murder in Hopkins County

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2023 at 2:15 pm

HOPKINS COUNTY — Our news partners at KETK report that two men have been arrested for delivery of fentanyl and charged with the murder of a man. According to a release from Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 26 Braden Wooten, 21, was reportedly found dead in his residence. During the initial response, pills were allegedly found and believed to contain fentanyl. An investigation conducted by deputies began to determine who had provided Wooten the contraband. Two suspects, Xavier Hill and Bryson Lacey, have been arrested for delivery of the substance and have been charged in the death of Wooten. Their bonds have been set at $1 million.

Go Back