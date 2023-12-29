Texas’ pot of money from unclaimed checks and bank accounts grows to $9 billion

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2023 at 2:15 pm

AUSTIN – KUT Radio reports that Texas has almost $9 billion in “unclaimed property.” Those are funds from uncashed paychecks, unclaimed refunds and deposits, and money and safe deposit contents from dormant bank accounts. If money hasn’t been claimed or a check hasn’t been cashed after a few years, the holder of the asset (like the bank) must send the money to the Texas Comptroller. People can still get their money back, but they have to know to look for it by going to ClaimItTexas.gov. Type in your name or the name of your business to see if you have money to be claimed — like a credit balance owed to you from your cable provider or a returned deposit from your old apartment complex. If you find money listed on the site that you believe is yours, click the “claim” button and submit any requested documents to prove the money is yours. After your claim has been verified, the state will send you a check.

