No ‘Texit’ question, but GOP voters to be asked about border, vouchers, foreign wars

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2023 at 2:15 pm

AUSTIN – The Dallas Morning News reports that state GOP officials, while rejecting bids to put Texas secession to a vote, announced Thursday a set of rock-ribbed conservative ballot propositions for the March 5 Republican primary. Four of the 13 propositions suggest different ways to crack down on illegal immigration, from ending in-state tuition for people who entered the country without papers to having the state “use physical force to prevent illegal entry and trafficking.” Others would require Congress to declare war before the Texas National Guard is sent to a foreign conflict, bar land sales to people or entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia, and restore Attorney General Ken Paxton’s ability to initiate vote fraud prosecutions. In 2021, the state Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Paxton does not have unilateral discretion to go after election-law violations but must do so only at the request of county prosecutors.

Although Democrats in the past have placed issue questions on their primary voters’ ballots, there are no plans to do so next year, said Texas Democratic Party spokeswoman Brigitte Bowen. As they were two years ago, Republican voters will be asked in the 2024 primary about school vouchers. Although the GOP ballot propositions are nonbinding polls of the opinions of about 2 million of the state’s more than 30 million people, Gov. Greg Abbott for months has cited how nearly 88% of primary voters statewide approved a pro-voucher ballot proposition in March 2022. In that election, nearly 1.7 million of the 1.9 million people who voted in the GOP primary voiced support for Proposition 9. The proposition read, “Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.” Next year, Proposition 11 will have identical language. During this year’s regular legislative session and two special sessions, Abbott failed to persuade House lawmakers to pass a bill creating education savings accounts, which would publicly fund private school attendance for certain families. The three-term Republican governor hasn’t said whether he will call another special session on voucherlike proposals before the March 5 primary election — though at times, he has hinted he would. Earlier this month, the 64-member State Republican Executive Committee selected the 13 GOP ballot propositions.

