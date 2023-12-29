Waves of Russian missiles strike civilian targets across Ukraine in deadly overnight attack

(KYIV and LONDON) -- Russia's military struck cities across Ukraine overnight, sending waves of missiles and drones in an hourslong attack that Ukrainian officials said may be among the biggest since the war began nearly two years ago.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it's "never seen so many locations targeted simultaneously."

The aerial attack began at about 11 p.m. on Thursday and lasted for several hours. It included at least 122 missiles and 36 drones, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

Civilian hubs, including Kyiv, were among the targets, military officials said. Deaths were reported in at least three cities, with many others injured, local officials said.

"We will surely respond to terrorist strikes," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media. "And we will continue to fight for the security of our entire country, every city, and every citizen. Russian terror must and will lose."

The attack hit targets including a "maternity ward, educational facilities, a shopping mall, multi-story residential buildings and private homes, a commercial storage, and a parking lot," Zelenskyy said.

Along with Kyiv, the cities Russia struck included Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, he said.

"Unfortunately, there have been fatalities and injuries as a result of the strikes," he said. "All services are working around the clock and providing the necessary aid. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured."

Last year, on Dec. 29, 2022, the Russian military had launched 70 missiles over Ukraine, marking one of the biggest missile attacks on Ukraine at the time. Ukrainian officials downed 58 of those missiles, they said at the time.

