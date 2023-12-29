Vikings bench QB Nick Mullens, to start rookie Jaren Hall

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2023 at 5:05 am

ByKEVIN SEIFERT

EAGAN, Minn. — The quarterback carousel is turning once again for the Minnesota Vikings.

Rookie Jaren Hall will start Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed Thursday, marking the team’s fourth change in starters since Kirk Cousins tore his right Achilles tendon in Week 8.

Hall will replace Nick Mullens, who went 0-2 while throwing for 714 yards and four touchdowns, along with six interceptions, in a wild two-game stint as Minnesota’s starter. The losses pushed the Vikings to the edge of the NFC playoff picture, and they now have a 19.8% chance to clinch a postseason berth, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. The Vikings have turned the ball over 30 times, tied for second-most in the NFL.

“We have to maintain possession of the football,” O’Connell said. “The turnover margin has been well-talked about all season long, and I just felt like, at this time, giving Jaren a full week of preparation and a clear-cut mindset on the game plan [was best].

“I’m excited to see what Jaren can ultimately do.”

Hall, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft, was Cousins’ backup at the time of his season-ending injury. Hall made one start, in Week 9 at the Atlanta Falcons, but departed after suffering a concussion in the first quarter.

Joshua Dobbs, acquired from the Arizona Cardinals after Cousins’ injury, replaced Hall and started the Vikings’ next four games before giving way to Mullens, who had entered the season as the Vikings’ No. 2 quarterback but suffered a back injury in October.

The Vikings were encouraged by Hall’s performance in his brief appearance against the Falcons, during which he completed 5 of 6 passes for 78 yards and scrambled twice for 11 yards.

His second run led to the concussion as he struggled for additional yardage, and Hall said Thursday that he will be more aware of the force NFL players hit with.

“There’s a lot of big dudes out there,” he said. “A lot of fast dudes, and you’ve got to learn to play within the system and play the right way to avoid stuff like that happening, to the best of your ability. It’s definitely something I’ve noted and hope to be better at.

“You’ve got to realize how fast guys play. You’ve got to be smart about the times you use your legs, and you’ve got to get down. There’s no superhero ball you need to play. The game is won over four quarters, not one play, and you’ve just got to remember that.”

Speaking earlier this week, before the decision was made, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson expressed confidence in Hall’s development since his first start.

“I feel like he has been doing a great job in learning and just the process of being a rookie and carrying that role,” Jefferson said. “It’s definitely been a tough year just battling with the injuries. … I feel like Jaren is definitely a great quarterback. He has definitely some potential to spark this offense up if we put him out there to play, but we’ll have confidence in whoever.”

Mullens will be the Vikings’ No. 2 quarterback Sunday night, O’Connell said. In addition to his six interceptions, Mullens had a seventh reversed by penalty. A possible eighth interception was dropped. He also fumbled twice, but the Vikings recovered both.

Go Back