Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle expected to miss game vs. Ravens

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2023 at 5:04 am

ByABC News

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who is nursing a high ankle sprain, is not expected to play Sunday at the Baltimore Ravens, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Waddle sustained the injury in Sunday’s victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Waddle caught a 50-yard pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the Dolphins’ first offensive drive of Sunday’s game, but eye and ankle injuries limited him to just 28 snaps. The catch gave him 1,014 receiving yards for the season — his third straight 1,000-yard season to begin his career.

He is the first player in franchise history to record three consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards.

With Waddle out, the Dolphins will likely turn to their third-leading receiver at the position, Cedrick Wilson Jr., to step into his role. Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft or midseason acquisition Chase Claypool could also see elevated roles Sunday.

Waddle and Tyreek Hill (1,641 yards) are by far the team’s leading receivers. No other player has more than 245 receiving yards this season. Despite the drop in productivity, Miami’s coaching staff has cross-trained players at multiple positions since offseason practices for this exact scenario.

“We try to make sure that we always are moving guys around and getting guys work with things so we all can be connected for the time that we’re going to have to show up and do what’s required for Sunday,” offensive coordinator Frank Smith said. “So again, we have contingencies to work through so we can make sure that we’re putting our guys in the best position possible.”

The Dolphins clinched their second straight playoff berth with Sunday’s win but would capture their first AFC East title since 2008 with a victory over the Ravens in Week 17 along with a Bills loss to the New England Patriots. If they win out, the Dolphins will be the top overall seed in the AFC.

The Ravens will clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC if they defeat the Dolphins on Sunday.

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.

