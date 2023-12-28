Texas secession group sues Republican Party

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2023 at 3:39 pm

AUSTIN – The Houston Chronicle reports that the Texas Nationalist Movement, which advocates for the Lone Star State to secede from the U.S., is planning to sue the state Republican Party as it seeks to put an advisory vote on the 2024 GOP primary ballot. Earlier this month, the group — often referred to as Texit — said it hopes to ask Republican voters whether they would support secession. State law requires about 97,000 signatures to place such a measure on the ballot, and the Texit group’s President Daniel Miller said 139,456 signatures were submitted before the Dec. 11 filing deadline. The question would ask whether, “The State of Texas should reassert its status as an independent nation.” The vote would be purely symbolic since secession was ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 1868.

On the social media site X, the Texit group on Wednesday said its board had met and voted to authorize a lawsuit. This was a necessary first step before, Miller said, and the group is planning to file after the New Year.

Texas Republican Party spokesman James Wesolek said the party is “in the process of verifying 11 boxes of petition signatures from the Texas Nationalist Movement for compliance with RPT rules and state law.” The party’s official platform — approved at a convention last year — endorses a ballot referendum for all Texans “to determine whether or not the State of Texas should reassert its status as an independent nation.” Miller and his group have claimed that an untested legal theory could authorize Texas to secede. This interpretation appears to be endorsed by the Republican Party platform, which states that Texas “retains the right to secede from the United States.,” which is actually not the case Other states have attempted to secede before: In the 1860s, 11 states seceded from the union and formed a new government known as the Confederate States of America. Their right to do so was disputed by then-President Abraham Lincoln, and the secessions precipitated the Civil War. After four years and about 620,000 deaths, the Confederate states were brought back into the fold. Miller said he spoke with an official with the Texas Republican Party in mid-December who said the petition is under review. With the primary election set for early March, Miller said the delay is taking away from time that could be spent rallying support for the cause.

