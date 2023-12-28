Today is Thursday December 28, 2023
‘The Santa Clauses’ co-stars Eric Stonestreet, Gabriel Iglesias talk “brilliant” ‘Modern Family’ collab

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2023 at 12:58 pm
Irvin Rivera/Getty Images for IMDb

Eric Stonestreet and Gabriel Iglesias can be seen, respectively, as the Mad Santa and Kris Kringle in the second season of Disney+'s hit The Santa Clauses, but the pair previously collaborated on Stonestreet's former show Modern Family

In one season 9 episode, Iglesias pretended to be Manny's biological father in an elaborate April Fools' Day prank on Rico Rodriguez's character staged by his mom, played by Sofia Vergara.

"Yeah, it took a long time, but we made it happen," Iglesias told ABC Audio.

"I think I willed that into the world, when I told people that, you know, the little kid on Modern Family looked like me, or that people thought that was my son," he says with a laugh.

Stonestreet giggled recalling the installment, called "Daddy Issues," noting, "like, that episode wrote itself ... when we saw that casting. That was ... such a visual, funny thing of of Rico and Gabriel together. It was  brilliant."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 



Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



