Caldwell Zoo partners with Keep Tyler Beautiful

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2023 at 1:18 pm

TYLER – Our news colleagues at KETK report that the City of Tyler announced that the solid waste department alongside Keep Tyler Beautiful (KTyB) will provide two Christmas tree drop of locations for community members. According to a release, residents will be able to drop off their non-flocked, undecorated, natural Christmas trees to be recycled, starting the day after Christmas until Jan. 14. The City of Tyler said the drop off locations will be at Golden Road Park at the intersection of McDonald and Golden Road and Fun Forest Park in the 900 block of North Glenwood Boulevard.

The city asks that all lights, ornaments, tinsel and garland be removed before dropping the trees off by the signs that designate Christmas tree drop off.

KTyB said they will also be accepting donations of broken Christmas lights to be recycled for Caldwell Zoo’s Lights For Lions, where the proceeds of all recycled lights benefit African lion conservation. Christmas lights can be left at Christmas tree drop off locations, as long as they are separate from trees, as well as at Caldwell Zoo.

The Christmas trees will reportedly be recycled by local fisherman. The trees will be used to create habitats for fish, as aquatic insects are drawn to the sunken trees and fish make homes in the branches.

