Smith County inmate dies in custody

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2023 at 4:42 am

SMITH COUNTY – A woman in the Smith County Jail is dead after reportedly losing consciousness on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. According to a release, a medical emergency was called to the Smith County Jail. Susan Taylor, 58, an inmate, reportedly lost consciousness in the day room and was non-responsive. Authorities said Smith County medical personnel responded and immediately began lifesaving measures, and UT Health EMS arrived shortly after and took Taylor to the ER. Taylor died at the hospital. Precinct One Justice of the Peace Derrick Choice arrived at the hospital and ordered an autopsy. Taylor was then transported to Forensic Medical in Tyler. Texas Rangers will investigate Taylor’s death per Smith County Sheriff’s Office’s protocol.

