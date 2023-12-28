Today is Thursday December 28, 2023
Head-on crash kills 6 and critically injures 3 on North Texas highway

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2023 at 3:30 am
CLEBURNE, Texas (AP) — Six people are dead and three others critically injured after a head-on crash on a north Texas highway. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened late Tuesday near the town of Cleburne. Investigators believe a southbound pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old entered the northbound lanes in a no-passing zone and slammed into a minivan. Six people in the minivan were killed, including the 28-year-old driver from Irving, Texas. The other five people killed ranged in age from 9 to 64 and were from Alpharetta, Georgia. Two 17-year-olds in the pickup and a 26-year-old man in the minivan were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately release anyone’s identity.



