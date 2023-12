11-year-old driver dies in rural Smith County

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2023 at 6:18 pm

SMITH COUNTY — An 11-year-old boy is dead after crashing into a tree early Wednesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, a DPS preliminary report says the boy was six miles west of Tyler on CR 220 when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Officials also say an investigation is ongoing.

