One dead after crash on Old Jacksonville Highway

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2023 at 4:13 pm

TYLER – One person has died after a crash Tuesday afternoon on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler Police said an occupant in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at Old Jacksonville Highway and Fairmont Drive. Tyler PD is continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.

