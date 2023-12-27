Today is Wednesday December 27, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man wanted in Marshall for sexual assault of a child

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2023 at 1:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


MARSHALL –Man wanted in Marshall for sexual assault of a child Officials in Marshall said on Wednesday they are looking for a man who is wanted for sexual assault of a child. Our colleagues at KETK say that according to police, Cameron Deshun Payton has an active felony warrant for his arrest and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969, and tips can also be made using the P3 mobile app. Officials said tips submitted through crime stoppers or the mobile app that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC