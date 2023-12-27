Pedestrian dead after crash in Henderson

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2023 at 1:29 pm

HENDERSON – Our news partners at KETK report that a pedestrian is dead after being struck on US 79 in Henderson on Friday. According to Henderson PD, officers responded to the scene in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 79 South around 7:45 p.m. where they found the man and began life saving measures until police arrived. “The pedestrian was then transported to a nearby hospital, where the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased,” officials said. Officials said the driver of the car remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities. The crash is still under investigation, and police said they will continue to evaluate any potential leads

