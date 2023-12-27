Today is Wednesday December 27, 2023
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s engagement to Abby Champion “inspires” mom Maria Shriver

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2023 at 9:08 am
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Cleobella x Katherine Schwarzenegger

Wedding bells are in the air for actor Patrick Schwarzenegger and his longtime girlfriend, model and actress Abby Champion.

On Tuesday, the couple announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post with sweet photos from the proposal which took place on a beach.

In one image, the Gen V actor kisses Champion on the cheek while she shows off her ring. Another image shows the two of them standing behind a large heart-shaped flower display made of roses.

Schwarzenegger, who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, also shared a throwback photo of them from nine years ago when they were younger.

"Two little kiddos falling in love," he said.

The news of their engagement was shared by Shriver on Instagram, who said she was "beyond inspired" by Schwarzenegger's and Champion's love.

"I'm beyond thrilled! I'm beyond inspired," Shriver said. "I'm beyond excited."

"@abbychampion and @patrickschwarzenegger make such a beautiful couple!" she continued. "They love each other, they accept one another, they cheer one another on. They are each others best friend, confidante, and cheerleader."

"Their love is something to behold," she said. "I'm so happy for them, for their now, and for their future! Abby and Patrick, we all love you! Here's to more love in our world."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



