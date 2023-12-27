Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson out for season with torn ACL, MCL

ByKEVIN SEIFERT

A series of tests revealed that Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson tore both the ACL and MCL ligaments in his right knee during the team’s 30-24 loss Sunday to the Detroit Lions, coach Kevin O’Connell said Tuesday.

Hockenson will be placed on injured reserve and surgery will be scheduled soon.

Recovery from double ligament tears can take a bit more time, but O’Connell said: “Knowing T.J., the type of player he is, I’m absolutely looking forward to when we can get him back rolling and ready to have a great 2024 season.”

The injury occurred on the Vikings’ second offensive play of the third quarter. After leaping to grab a 24-yard pass, Hockenson absorbed a hit to the knee from Lions safety Kerby Joseph. He immediately jogged to the sideline and was soon ruled out for the game.

“It was a very, very unfortunate play,” O’Connell said. “We’ve done a nice job [in the NFL] of helping take out some of those head and neck area hits to the defenseless players, [but] some of those low hits can be incredibly catastrophic for guys. It was awful to see that happen.”

Hockenson was having a career year in his first full season with the Vikings. He ranks second in the NFL in catches by tight ends (95), third in receiving yards (960) and has been the Vikings’ most consistent offensive threat in a season where quarterback Kirk Cousins and receiver Justin Jefferson have both been sidelined by significant injuries.

Since the Vikings acquired him from the Lions at the 2022 trade deadline, Hockenson leads all NFL tight ends with 155 receptions. He signed a four-year contract extension in August that will pay him at least $66 million and up to $68.5 million.

The Vikings’ remaining healthy tight ends are veterans Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt, who have combined for 27 receptions this season. Second-year player Nick Muse is also on the 53-man roster but has not played in a game.

Meanwhile, O’Connell also confirmed that linebacker D.J. Wonnum suffered a torn left quadriceps during Sunday’s game and will miss the rest of the season. Wonnum, who tied a career high with eight sacks this season, will be eligible for free agency this winter.

Two other players who departed with injuries — receiver Jordan Addison (ankle) and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder) — are day-to-day, O’Connell said.

