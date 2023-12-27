Texans claim twice-suspended safety Kareem Jackson off waivers

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans claimed safety Kareem Jackson off waivers on Tuesday, one day after he was released by the Denver Broncos, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, Texans safety Jimmie Ward, who left Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns with a quad injury, was placed on injured reserve.

Jackson, 35, has had a tumultuous season that has included two suspensions, most recently for four games. He has been ejected from two games for repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.

Jackson’s first ejection occurred during a Week 2 loss to the Washington Commanders when he illegally hit tight end Logan Thomas. His first suspension occurred after he was ejected in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 for a sideline hit on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave. Jackson was initially given a three-game suspension for that hit, but it was reduced to two on appeal.

Then, against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, Jackson lowered his helmet and delivered a hard hit on quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Though he wasn’t ejected for the hit, the league went on to suspend him for four games for repeated violations of player safety rules.

Jackson, who spent his past five seasons in Denver, reunites with Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, with whom he played his first two seasons in Houston. The Texans drafted Jackson No. 20 overall in the 2010 draft, and he went on to play nine seasons in Houston.

“I’m thrilled to be back with the Texans,” Jackson told KPRC-TV on Tuesday. “It’s all coming full circle, having spent a lot of time in Houston. I’m really excited and happy for DeMeco and all the success he’s having. Being a part of that organization, seeing DeMeco getting the job and all his success, just being happy for him.

“They’ve got a bunch of young talent there. I want to come in, be a piece of the puzzle and help these guys win the next two games and get to the playoffs.”

Jackson started 69 games for the Broncos over the past five seasons, including eight this year. He returned to practice last Wednesday after serving his four-game suspension, on a roster exemption that ended Monday.

He was not activated for Sunday night’s 26-23 loss to the New England Patriots.

With Jackson’s addition, the Texans have two of the three players who have been suspended this season for illegal hits, along with veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Damontae Kazee is the other.

