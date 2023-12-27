Today is Wednesday December 27, 2023
A US delegation to meet with Mexican government about the surge of migrants at border

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2023 at 7:51 am
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A top U.S. delegation is to meet with Mexico’s president Wednesday in what many see as a bid to get him to do more to stem a surge of migrants reaching the U.S. southwestern border. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he is willing to help, as he’s done before. But this time around he says he wants to see progress in U.S. relations with Cuba and Venezuela, two of the top senders of migrants, and more development aid for the region. The U.S. team is headed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall.



