Longview Transit offering free rides on New Year’s Eve

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2023 at 7:51 am

LONGVIEW – Advance registration for Longview Transit’s “Safe Ride Home” service will open soon. According to our news partner KETK, starting on Wednesday anyone within Longview’s city limits can pre-register to get a free ride home on New Year’s Eve between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. the following morning. Rides can be scheduled by calling Longview Transit at 903-753-2287 ext. 10 and riders are encouraged to schedule trips in advance. The curb-to-curb service is available to any destination within Longview’s city limits. The service is open to people who have had a few drinks and to those that simply don’t want to drive that evening. “Longview Transit has been providing Safe Ride Home transportation on New Year’s Eve for several years now, and it continues to be a great service for the community,” said Longview Transit Director of Operations Tequita Dudley. The service is made possible through financial help from R&K Distributors.

Go Back