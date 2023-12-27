Today is Wednesday December 27, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Longview Transit offering free rides on New Year’s Eve

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2023 at 7:51 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview Transit offering free rides on New Year’s EveLONGVIEW – Advance registration for Longview Transit’s “Safe Ride Home” service will open soon. According to our news partner KETK, starting on Wednesday anyone within Longview’s city limits can pre-register to get a free ride home on New Year’s Eve between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. the following morning. Rides can be scheduled by calling Longview Transit at 903-753-2287 ext. 10 and riders are encouraged to schedule trips in advance. The curb-to-curb service is available to any destination within Longview’s city limits. The service is open to people who have had a few drinks and to those that simply don’t want to drive that evening. “Longview Transit has been providing Safe Ride Home transportation on New Year’s Eve for several years now, and it continues to be a great service for the community,” said Longview Transit Director of Operations Tequita Dudley. The service is made possible through financial help from R&K Distributors.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC