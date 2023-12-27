Today is Wednesday December 27, 2023
Dexter Floyd announces candidacy for Tyler City Council District 2

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2023 at 7:51 am
Dexter Floyd announces candidacy for Tyler City Council District 2TYLER – A local educator and pastor announced his bid for a seat on the Tyler City Council. Dexter Floyd, Principal of Tyler ISD’s RISE Academy and pastor for Designed for Worship Church of God in Christ, is running for Tyler City Council District 2. Election Day is May 4. Floyd said his campaign will focus on the key issues of his district, which include fostering affordable housing, bridging healthcare gaps, facilitating more community policing strategies and revitalizing neighborhoods. District 2 covers West Tyler and has been represented by Broderick McGee since 2018. Floyd’s campaign will start with a series of listening tours and community events for residents in his district. “I want to hear from you, understand your concerns, and work together to find solutions that will benefit our community,” Floyd said.



