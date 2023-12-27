Today is Wednesday December 27, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


One dead after small plane crashes into home

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2023 at 7:51 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


One dead after small plane crashes into Van Zandt County homeVAN ZANDT COUNTY – One person is dead after a small plane crashed in a Van Zandt County neighborhood on Tuesday night. According to our news partner KETK and Sgt. Adam Albritton with the Texas Department of Public Safety, a small plane crashed into the side of a house off CR 3119 around 6 p.m. near the Tailwind Airpark. The home is on Private Road 7005 and was unoccupied at the time of the crash. An investigator with the Federal Aviation Administration will look into the crash and find where the plane was headed. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC