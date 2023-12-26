Today is Tuesday December 26, 2023
New police chief for Nacogdoches ISD

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2023 at 4:47 pm
New police chief for Nacogdoches ISDNACOGDOCHES – With the retirement Chief Sandra Murray, Nacogdoches ISD named their new police chief last week. According to our news partner KETK, the district has named Joel Barton Jr. as its police chief. Barton is a former officer with the Nacogdoches Police Department with nearly 20 years experience in law enforcement.

Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said.about Barton, “I’m excited about Chief Barton’s plans for the department. Our district police department plays a vital role in the safety at our campuses, and I’m grateful for everything they do to provide peace of mind for our staff, students and their families.”

Murray retired earlier this month, after nearly 15 years of service with the district’s police department.



