Carthage man waives jury trial in a Capitol riot case

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2023 at 4:47 pm
Carthage man waives jury trial in a Capitol riot caseWASHINGTON – A Carthage man last week waived his right to a jury trial and instead will have a bench trial for this participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. According to our news partner KETK, 36-year-old Alex Harkrider is facing multiple federal charges including civil disorder. He was arrested in January 2021, when he posted photos and videos to social media bragging about being at the Jan. 6 riots in Washington, D.C. A bench trial means a judge decides the outcome of his case instead of a jury. The bench trial for Alex Harkrider is set to begin Jan. 2 in Washington.



