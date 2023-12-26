Today is Tuesday December 26, 2023
No Powerball jackpot winners on Christmas Day drawing

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2023 at 7:26 am
Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The Christmas Powerball jackpot might have made someone $638 million richer.

The numbers pulled on Monday night were 5, 12, 20, 24 and 29, and bonus ball 4. The results of the drawing were still pending late Monday night.

The Christmas Day jackpot soared to an estimated $638 million, with an estimated cash value of $321.1 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each play.

Only three Powerball jackpots have ever been won on Christmas, according to Powerball. The most recent Christmas Day win was in 2013, when a player in Missouri claimed a $71.5 million jackpot.

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



