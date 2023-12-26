Woman with medical concerns missing in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Mary Parker, 69 of Nacogdoches, after she went missing around 9:30 a.m. on Monday. According to our news partner KETK Parker suffers from memory issues and may not know where she is or why she’s travelling. Officials said she left her home in the 500 block of County Road 534 on Monday morning. Parker is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall with green eyes and was last seen wearing a pullover sweatshirt and pajama pants. She is reportedly driving a dark grey 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara with the license plate number JyY-4397. The Jeep was seen going south on U.S Highway 59 south around 10 a.m. and was last seen near Interstate 45 and FM 646 north near Dickinson around 3 p.m. Anyone with information about where Parker is is asked to call Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-559-2607.

