Kansas City Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco suffers concussion

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2023 at 4:53 am

ByADAM TEICHER

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco left in the second half of Monday’s 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with a concussion and did not return. The Chiefs ruled him out because of the injury.

Pacheco returned to game action against the Raiders after missing the previous two games with a shoulder injury. He scored a touchdown on a 12-yard run but otherwise had little impact in his return, rushing 11 times for 26 yards and catching four passes for zero yards.

Before the game, the Chiefs placed veteran running back Jerick McKinnon on the injured reserve list with a groin injury.

They finished Monday’s game with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and La’Mical Perine at running back. Perine was signed off the practice squad before the game to take McKinnon’s roster spot.

Go Back