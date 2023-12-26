Source: Vikings LB D.J. Wonnum has partially torn quad

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum has a partially torn left quad and will likely need surgery, a source confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Wonnum’s hip flexor has remained intact, however, and he is seeking a second opinion, the source said.

The Vikings are also bracing for bad news with tight end T.J. Hockenson, who is having an MRI exam Monday on his right knee, sources told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Wonnum left Sunday’s 30-24 loss to the Detroit Lions after sustaining the non-contact injury to his left leg while he was attempting to rush the passer in the fourth quarter.

The 26-year-old veteran is having his best season since the Vikings drafted him in the fourth round in 2020, posting a career high in tackles (62) in 15 games (14 starts). His eight sacks are tied for his career high. He also returned a fumble 51 yards for a touchdown in a Week 4 win at Carolina.

Wonnum has recorded 23 sacks, 49 quarterback hits, 11 passes defensed and 171 tackles in 62 career games (31 starts).

The Vikings (7-8) may have to rely on Pat Jones II and perhaps rookie Andre Carter II for their two remaining games against the visiting Green Bay Packers (Sunday) and the host Detroit Lions (Jan. 7).

Hockenson took a helmet to his knee on the Vikings’ first drive of the second half on Sunday and did not return.

Hockenson, 26, leads Minnesota with 95 catches and 960 receiving yards and has five touchdowns in 15 games (11 starts) this season.

NFL Network first reported the nature of Wonnum’s injury.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.

