New York Giants bench Tommy DeVito for Tyrod Taylor in loss

ByJORDAN RAANAN

PHILADELPHIA — The New York Giants benched rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito for Tyrod Taylor to start the second half of the team’s 33-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday.

The impetus for the change was ineffectiveness in the first half, when the Giants had just 101 total yards and three points. It put a sudden halt to the DeVito craze, where the undrafted quarterback had become a fan favorite and popular underdog story.

In his postgame news conference, coach Brian Daboll added that his thought process was to “just try to spark the team. I don’t really have anything else to add. Just did it to spark the team.”

The Giants (5-10) scored on their opening possession of the second half with Taylor handing off to running back Saquon Barkley on three straight plays. Taylor also threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton later in the fourth quarter.

It leaves the Giants with a decision to make:

1. Start DeVito to get the young quarterback more game experience and prioritize his development.

2. Start the veteran Taylor to justify to the locker room prioritizing winning games in an already lost season. New York hosts the Los Angeles Rams and Eagles the final two weeks.

“I’m just worried about [Monday] here,” Daboll said. “We’ll talk about that here this week.”

DeVito, the undrafted rookie who famously lives at home and quickly became a fan favorite by winning three of his first four starts, was told at halftime by Daboll the switch was being made. All he was told was that they were trying to spark the offense. The Giants trailed 20-3 at the time.

This came on the heels of another sluggish offensive performance the previous week in a loss to the New Orleans Saints.

“It’s tough. It’s just a constant reminder that it’s a business,” DeVito said. “They’re always going to try to find someone to replace you, wherever it is.

“At the same time, it is a business. It’s your job. I respect it. There’s no hard feelings one way or another. I was hoping [Taylor] was going to go out there and ball and we win the game. It’s nothing more than that. That’s all it is.”

The DeVito hype hit its peak three weeks ago when he led a come-from-behind win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night football. That was the Giants’ third straight win, and he had thrown seven touchdown passes to just one interception in his four starts.

He still has thrown seven touchdown passes and one interception after six starts.

DeVito added that as a competitor the benching “hurts.” He was also unsure what is in store for next week against the Rams.

“We’re going to work, watch the film and do all that,” DeVito said. “At the end of the day, it’s not me or Tyrod’s decision, it’s the coaches’.”

Taylor, the consummate professional, finished Monday afternoon 7-of-16 passing for 133 yards, a touchdown and an interception on the final play of the game.

The offense, however, was able to hit more big plays with him under center. It even got into position to heave to the end zone in an attempt to tie the game with no time remaining.

DeVito averaged just 1.1 air yard per attempt and threw one pass more than 5 air yards in the first half. Taylor hit four passes of 15 or more yards, including the 69-yard touchdown to Slayton.

Taylor was admittedly disappointed when he returned from a rib injury prior to the Packers game but wasn’t named the starter. His performance Monday likely only helped his cause to reclaim the job.

“That is not my decision,” Taylor said. “My decision is to be ready when my number is called and I think that I proved that [Monday]. I will continue to keep preparing whether it is me moving forward or not. I told you all this before. My mood or my attitude doesn’t change based on circumstances. I am the same person. I am the same leader each and every day.”

The Christmas Day crash could mark the end of the DeVito magic carpet ride. The New Jersey native had taken the area by storm with his relatability and by climbing from the practice squad to starter.

But there have been no pinched fingers celebrations the past two weeks. That is because the Giants have struggled to get into the end zone, much like they have most of this season.

If this is where the fairytale ends, don’t tell DeVito.

“It’s just work to me. I just go out and I’ve been trying to enjoy it every single day,” he said. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — you never know when a snap is your last, so I try to go out and make the most of every snap when I’m out there. I appreciate every snap that I’ve had and I just try to keep moving forward.”

It was just one week ago that Daboll doubled-down on DeVito being his starter.

“He’s earned it,” Daboll said last Monday. “I’m not going to make a week-to-week change. He’s earned it. It’s not always going to be perfect, but he’s earned the opportunity to play.”

Perhaps not anymore.

