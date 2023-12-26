African family hopes a new US program will help them reunite

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2023 at 8:45 am

HASLET (AP) — A new program that allows groups of U.S. citizens to name the specific refugees they would like to sponsor to come to America is giving a family in Texas hope of a reunification. Several years ago, Jacob Mabil was able to bring his mother from a refugee camp in Africa to his home in suburban Fort Worth. Now the family also hopes that Mabil’s two nieces, now young women who his mother had raised since they were babies, can join them. The transformation of the refugee resettlement process in the U.S. comes as the Biden administration seeks to restore a program decimated under President Donald Trump. Originally from what is now South Sudan, the lives of Mabil, his mother and his wife have all been torn apart by war.

Go Back