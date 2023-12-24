Use caution when you throw out Christmas trash

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2023 at 4:03 pm

TYLER – After all the holiday fun, getting rid of the empty packages of your new gifts can be a chore but Tyler Police Department said that boxes out on the curb can make you a target for a potential break in. “That tells anybody who wants to come and take advantage of people not being home for Christmas or leaving after Christmas or anything like that or just being gone during the day that they can go in there and they know what’s in your house,” said Andy Erbaugh, the Public information officer for Tyler PD. According to our news aprtner KETK, taking your trash to recycling centers can keep thieves from knowing what you got for Christmas, and fitting everything into your garbage will help. “Break it down as much as possible and get it in that trash can,” said Erbaugh. Erbaugh also said to not leave new Christmas gifts out in your car or in your front yard.

“Don’t leave new bicycles that you get in the front yard, put them in the back yard because people can take those bicycles real easy,” said Erbaugh. He said if you do have to leave your house for the holiday there are a few things you can do to help protect your home. “Good idea to leave your front porch light on or maybe one or two lights on in your house, anything you can do like that just to give anybody who wants to do something wrong, pause, and maybe move on,” said Erbaugh. He added that if you notice anything suspicious to call your local police station.

