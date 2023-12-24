Today is Sunday December 24, 2023
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside Houston club

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2023 at 1:23 pm
HOUSTON (ABC) – One person is dead and four others are wounded from a shooting that stemmed from an apparent altercation outside a Houston club, according to police. After the “shootout,” which erupted at about 3 a.m. local time Sunday, one man tried to run away to a service road “where he collapsed from his wounds,” Houston Police Assistant Chief Megan Howard said during a news conference. Police did not name the club. When officers responded, they found citizens trying to give first aid to the man, who was lying in the road, Howard said. The man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Howard said. Five young men fled from the shooting in a truck they apparently stole, according to Howard.

Four of the men were dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds, Howard said. Three have apparent non-life-threatening injuries and one has more serious injuries, Howard said. The driver and the truck have not been found. Police described the vehicle as a 2015 blue Toyota Tundra with license plate JLX0756. Officials believe the club was holding an event Saturday night, and authorities are working to determine whether those involved in the shooting were at the event, Howard said.



