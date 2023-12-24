Today is Sunday December 24, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texans’ C.J. Stroud progressing; Nico Collins likely to play

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2023 at 10:02 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByABC News

Despite being ruled out for his second straight game due to a concussion, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has begun to make some progress, and there is optimism he could be ready to play next week at home against the Tennessee Titans, a league source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins, listed as questionable for Sunday with a calf injury, is expected to play against the Browns, according to a source.

Stroud suffered a concussion in the team’s 30-6 Week 14 loss to the New York Jets and remained in the protocol after missing Week 15 against the Titans.

When asked earlier this week whether Stroud’s injury could end his season, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said, “No.”

Quarterback Case Keenum started in place of Stroud, who didn’t practice Wednesday, during the Texans’ 19-16 overtime win last week against the Titans.

Collins put in three limited practices this week. He leads the team in catches (60) and receiving yards (1,004) and is second with six receiving touchdowns.

The Texans enter the week one game behind the Browns (9-5) in a crowded AFC wild-card playoff picture. At 8-6, they currently occupy the No. 8 spot in the AFC. They’re also in a three-way tie with the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars atop the AFC South.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC