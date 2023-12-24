Smith County officials warn of Bitcoin phone scam

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2023 at 12:20 am

TYLER – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam where a caller pretending to be a deputy will ask you to pay a fine through Bitcoin machines at Tyler Vape shops. According to our news partner KETK the caller reportedly claims to be “Deputy Smith”. He allegedly tells people that they have a warrant and have to immediately pay a fine by depositing money into Bitcoin machines that can be found at local vape shops. Officials said they’ve also had reports that a caller will identify himself as Captain Craig Halbrooks, the SCSO patrol commander. The caller will reportedly ask for $10,000 to $20,000 dollars at a time and has allegedly obtained around $50,000 doing this alleged scam.

“Please don’t fall victim to these telephone scams! At NO time will the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, or any law enforcement agency, call you on the telephone asking for money. Law enforcement agencies do not handle payments for fines or warrants. If you feel that you may actually have a warrant out for your arrest, no law enforcement agency will call you requesting money! If you receive a call like this, simply hang up, call the agency in question, and tell the dispatcher what is happening. They will have a law enforcement officer call you to verify the scam. Please don’t allow these thieves to ruin your holiday season. Have a Merry Christmas!”

Larry Christian, Public information officer for Smith County Sheriff’s Office

Go Back