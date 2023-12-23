Today is Saturday December 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Multiple people injured in shooting at Florida mall, police say

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2023 at 5:22 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


First responders are shown at the scene of a shooting at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, Fla., on Dec. 23, 2023. -- Ocala Police Department

(OCALA, Fla.) -- Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a Florida mall two days before Christmas, police said.

A suspect in the shooting -- which occurred at the Paddock Mall in Ocala Saturday afternoon -- is believed to have fled, police said.

The mall is being evacuated, the Ocala Police Department said while urging people to avoid the area.

Syriah Williams, 18, told ABC News she was shopping at Bath & Body Works with her mother when she heard several shots ring out and "chaos erupted."

"The employees opened the back storage area and told everyone to run," said Williams, who took cover behind the counters at the store.

ABC News' Layla Ferris contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC