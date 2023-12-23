Today is Saturday December 23, 2023
AAA officials say 9 million Texan travelers expected during holiday season

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2023 at 4:08 pm
TYLER — Across the US, AAA predicts 115 million Americans will be traveling from Saturday into the New Year. Nine million Texans will travel this year and 8.3 million Texans will drive more than 50 miles to their destination. Throughout the weekend, especially on Christmas Eve, Texas drivers will have to endure wet conditions. The top 10 most popular domestic destinations this year include Florida, California, North Carolina and the East Coast. Out of the seven million Americans flying, 410,000 Texans will hit the airways this holiday season.



