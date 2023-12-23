Today is Saturday December 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Longview seeking donations for Homeless Resource Day

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2023 at 4:37 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview seeking donations for Homeless Resource DayLONGVIEW – The City of Longview is asking the community to help various non-profits collaborating with the city for Homeless Resource Day on Jan. 25. According to our news partner KETK. Mayor Andy Mack’s Task Force on Homelessness is asking residents to help with Homeless Resource Day by giving directly to a local organization, giving to the Mayor’s Go Giver Fund or by donating items for Homeless Outreach Bags. The city is also asking for volunteers to work directly with local homeless service organizations and on Homeless Resource Day. The city also suggested that people could help by get others involved in volunteering and by encouraging local businesses to take part in the Homeless Work Program.Visit the of Longview online to see a full list of organizations to support, information about the Go Giver Fund and a list of items needed for Homeless outreach bags.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC