Longview seeking donations for Homeless Resource Day

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2023 at 4:37 pm

LONGVIEW – The City of Longview is asking the community to help various non-profits collaborating with the city for Homeless Resource Day on Jan. 25. According to our news partner KETK. Mayor Andy Mack’s Task Force on Homelessness is asking residents to help with Homeless Resource Day by giving directly to a local organization, giving to the Mayor’s Go Giver Fund or by donating items for Homeless Outreach Bags. The city is also asking for volunteers to work directly with local homeless service organizations and on Homeless Resource Day. The city also suggested that people could help by get others involved in volunteering and by encouraging local businesses to take part in the Homeless Work Program.Visit the of Longview online to see a full list of organizations to support, information about the Go Giver Fund and a list of items needed for Homeless outreach bags.

Go Back