Colts’ Michael Pittman clears protocol but doesn’t recall hit

December 23, 2023

By STEPHEN HOLDER

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. doesn’t remember the illegal hit by Steelers safety Damontae Kazee that knocked him out of last week’s game with a concussion.

“I honestly never saw him coming,” Pittman said Friday. “I was diving, I caught it, and then all of a sudden, I woke up and there’s people looking down at me. I was like, ‘Oh, s—, what just happened?”

What happened was a vicious hit from Kazee, who lowered his head and hit Pittman in the head and neck area as the receiver laid out for a deep ball. Pittman’s head snapped back, and he lay on the turf motionless for a few seconds before rolling over.

Pittman cleared the league’s concussion protocol Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons because of a shoulder issue.

As for the Kazee hit, Pittman recalls that the moments right after were scary for Pittman, his teammates and his family.

“I really didn’t grasp how significant it was until I watched it,” Pittman said. “I remember sitting in my locker and then my wife came in crying, my daughter was crying. And that’s the first time that I was like, ‘Maybe this was bad.'”

Kazee was ejected from the game and, on Monday, suspended without pay for the remainder of the regular season. He will forfeit about $208,000 in salary during the suspension.

Pittman had mixed feelings about the situation, but he stopped well short of defending the hit.

“I think it was not a clean hit, but I don’t necessarily want them to suspend him and him lose out on everything.”

He added, “I do think that they were head-hunting, but I don’t think he meant to try to impose a life-changing injury. I don’t think any player has that in them. And you never want to see guys lose games and lose that much money. … He has a family, too, and I know that’s a hefty fine.”

Pittman is the Colts’ leading receiver and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark shortly before sustaining the concussion. He has 99 receptions through 14 games after making 99 catches last season.

“Obviously, he’s OK from that hit and we’re happy to have him back,” said coach Shane Steichen.

The Colts, who are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, are also expected to get back running back Jonathan Taylor on Sunday. Taylor missed the past three games after thumb surgery.

