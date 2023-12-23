No. 10 Baylor makes 19 3s in 107-48 win over Mississippi Valley State

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor coach Scott Drew took a moment to look at the banners hanging high above the court after the 10th-ranked Bears finished their final game at the Ferrell Center.

“One more time and reminisce,” Drew said. “We’re so appreciative for the memories that we’re able to provide.”

A 107-48 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Friday night closed out 35 years of games in the arena where the banners commemorate the 2021 national championship and 10 other NCAA Tournament appearances for the Bears (10-2) in Drew’s 20 seasons.

Ja’Kobe Walter scored 26 points and made five of Baylor’s 19 3-pointers, their most ever in the building they called home since 1988. Langston Love and Jayden Nunn each had 15 points, and were a combined 7-of-7 on 3s. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had 10 points.

Reginald Reynolds scored 14 points for Mississippi Valley State (0-12). Rayquan Brown had 13 points.

The Bears, coming off consecutive losses in NBA arenas to Michigan State and No. 21 Duke, scored the game’s first 20 points and finished with a 401-169 record in the Ferrell Center. Their next game will be in the $212 million Foster Pavilion, their nonconference finale Jan. 2 against Cornell.

“This will be good momentum going into the next arena … just good momentum going into that and Big 12 play,” Love said.

Foster Pavilion is part of a new development along the Brazos River on the opposite side of Interstate 35 from Baylor’s football stadium. It is just over a mile from the Ferrell Center, which was built for about $12.5 million.

Nunn was 4 of 4 on 3s and Love made all three of his long-range shots. Nunn had three 3s and Walter two in the game-opening 20-0 run.

“We were trying to guard the 3-point line, and we didn’t do a great job of that,” Valley coach George Ivory said. “Baylor is a very good basketball team, and we figured they would come out with a lot of energy. They lost two straight, and they came out and played very, very well.”

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi Valley State: The losses this season by the Delta Devils, all on the road, are by an average margin of 35.5 points, and they lost 117-53 at the Ferrell Center in the 2022-23 season opener. They still have another road game before playing at home Jan. 6 against Alabama State to open SWAC play.

“We’re making a million dollars for the university. It’s tough when you’re trying to make that much for the university,” Ivory said. “This has been a very tough road trip for us.”

Baylor: The Bears’ 19 3-pointers were one more than the previous record at Ferrell, and one off the overall school record. … Baylor had 10 players that played at least 17 minutes (none more than 23). All of them scored and had at least one assist, and only one of them didn’t have a rebound.

MISSI HURT

Baylor freshman Yves Missi sat out with back soreness, two days after taking a hard tumble in the loss against Duke. The 6-foot-10 forward did return in that game, in which he had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots.

“It’s nothing that’s going to be long-term,” Drew said. “But he was awful sore in shootaround today, couldn’t move well.”

UP NEXT

Mississippi Valley State: At San Francisco on Dec. 30.

Baylor: Welcomes Cornell to its new arena on Jan. 2.

