Former Coffee City Mayor is no longer a wanted man

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2023 at 5:10 pm

COFFEE CITY – Frank Serrato was booked into the Henderson County Jail Friday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, the 53-year-old Serrato was charged with six counts of tampering with with government records with intent to seal, defraud or cause harm. He was held on a $900,000 bond. Serrato posted bond this afternoon. This comes after the recent arrest of former Coffee City Police Chief JohnJay Portillo and the deactivation of the Coffee City Police Department in September. Serrato resigned from his position of mayor in August of 2022 after the resignation of three Coffee City Council members and the city secretary.

