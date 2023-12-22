Army sergeant convicted of protest murder left off pardon list despite governor’s promise

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2023 at 4:45 pm

AUSTIN – the Houston Chronicle reports that months after promising to pardon an Army veteran who was convicted of murdering a Black Lives Matter protester in Austin, Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday issued his annual clemency list — without Daniel Perry’s name on it. Abbott announced that he would pardon three Texans for minor offenses, including a marijuana possession charge from 2010 and a theft charge from 1978. “These three Texans have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to reshape their lives and serve their communities,” Abbott, a third-term Republican, said in a news release. Perry is serving a 25-year prison sentence for the 2020 killing, which turned him into a cause celebre among some Republicans who argued that he acted in self-defense. Abbott indicated that he agreed last April, posting on social media shortly after Perry’s murder conviction that Texas has “one of the strongest” self-defense laws and that he would work “as swiftly as Texas law allows” to pardon him.

Abbott made no mention of Perry on Thursday, but the governor could still grant him clemency in the future. A representative for the Board of Pardons and Paroles said the agency is “still in the process of investigating Daniel Perry,” and it will issue a decision only after completing the investigation and taking a vote. The board is not legally required to carry out an investigation and can technically issue a pardon recommendation at any point after a conviction. Andrew Mahaleris, a spokesman for the governor, reiterated that Abbott has requested an expedited review, and “he looks forward to reviewing the Board’s recommendation when it reaches his desk.” Neither spokesperson gave a timeframe. Perry’s lawyer Doug O’Connell said he hadn’t anticipated an end-of-year pardon because the Board has “yet to interview key witnesses that will establish Daniel Perry’s wrongful conviction.” “I don’t take this as a bad sign at all,” he said. Abbott cannot pardon someone unless the board issues a recommendation, but he appoints all of its members and can choose to fire them at any time.

Go Back