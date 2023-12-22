Texas power grid too reliant on natural gas in case of grid failure

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2023 at 4:45 pm

HOUSTON – The The Houston Chronicle reports that the Texas power grid should lessen its reliance on natural gas to generate electricity in the case of a grid failure, U.S. regulators concluded in a study published this week. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the North American Electric Reliability Corp. and several regional grid reliability organizations conducted the study as part of the ongoing postmortem following the deadly outages of Winter Storm Uri in 2021. It looked at the grid managed by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and its available blackstart resources, power generation that is designed to provide electricity without support from the grid. Most large power plants need electricity to start up. “These (blackstart) resources are critical to restoring electric service in event of a total blackout,” FERC wrote in a statement accompanying the study.

What happened in February 2021 was not a total blackout, a worst-case scenario during which the Texas power grid could be down for weeks. Instead, ERCOT initiated rotating outages, which are supposed to temporarily cycle outages through different areas, that spiraled into outages lasting days in some parts of Texas. Still, blackstart resources might have helped lessen the impact of Winter Storm Uri. During the storm, the ERCOT grid had 28 blackstart resources, all of which used natural gas as their primary fuel, according to a November 2021 study of the event by FERC, NERC and the grid reliability groups. Over the course of the multi-day storm, 82% of blackstart resources on the ERCOT grid experienced an outage, reduction of electricity output or failure to start at some point, according to the 2021 study. Eighteen percent failed or faced issues because of freezing equipment issues, while 39% were faulty because of fuel limitations, the study said.

Go Back