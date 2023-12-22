Today is Friday December 22, 2023
Restaurants open on Christmas Day

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2023 at 4:45 pm
Restaurants open on Christmas DayChristmas is here! And if you don’t feel like cooking, multiple local restaurants will be open and ready to serve you.

AppleBees (5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703)
Country Kitchen (1828 E Southeast Loop 323 Ste. R-LA, Tyler, TX 75703)
China King (4542 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703)
Denny’s (3244 W Gentry Pkwy, Tyler, TX 75702)
IHOP (115 W SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701) (209 S SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75702)
Liangs (7278 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703)
Loggins (137 S Glenwood Blvd, Tyler, TX 75702)
Kawas (1024 W SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701)
Mikoto Ramen Bar & Sushi (6611 S Broadway Ave Suite 200, Tyler, TX 75703)
Mighty Crab (2001 W SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701)
Mings (5707 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703)
Noodles & Dumplings (3300 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701)
Ohayo Sushi (6205 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703)
Red Lobster (1500 W SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701)
Saltgrass Steak House (7214 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703)
Texas de Brazil (2376 Dueling Oaks Dr #100, Tyler, TX 75703)
Yamoto ( 2210 W SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701)



