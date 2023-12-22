Powell’s 32 lead UTEP past Wyoming 78-67

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Zid Powell put up 32 points as UTEP beat Wyoming 78-67 on Thursday night.

Powell added six rebounds for the Miners (8-5). Otis Frazier III scored 15 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Tae Hardy shot 5 of 11 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Mason Walters led the way for the Cowboys (7-5) with 16 points. Akuel Kot added 14 points for Wyoming. In addition, Brendan Wenzel had 11 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. UTEP hosts Seattle and Wyoming travels to BYU.

