Old Dominion men’s basketball coach Jeff Jones has heart attack, expected to make full recovery

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2023 at 4:46 am

ByABC News

Old Dominion men’s basketball coach Jeff Jones had a heart attack Wednesday night and is expected to make a full recovery, the school announced Thursday.

The school said that Jones, 63, was admitted to a hospital in Honolulu, where Old Dominion lost to TCU, 111-87, on Thursday in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

“He is resting comfortably and expecting a full recovery,” ODU said in a statement, adding that Jones will be held for observation for the next 48-72 hours.

Assistant coach Kieran Donohue will be ODU’s interim head coach for the remainder of the tournament, the school said. After Thursday, Old Dominion is scheduled to play two more games in Hawaii.

Jones has spent 31 seasons as a coach, the past 11 with Old Dominion. He has led the Monarchs to a 203-132 record.

Jones played at Virginia alongside Ralph Sampson in the early 1980s and became the youngest head coach in Atlantic Coast Conference history at 29 when he became Cavaliers coach in 1990.

He spent 13 years as head coach at American before joining Old Dominion for the 2013-14 season. Jones has led teams to eight NCAA tournament appearances, the last coming with the Monarchs in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

