Iowa’s Caitlin Clark records 13th triple-double in win

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2023 at 4:44 am

ByMICHAEL VOEPEL

Iowa senior guard Caitlin Clark got her 13th career triple-double Thursday as the No. 4 Hawkeyes finished their non-conference schedule with a 98-69 victory over Loyola Chicago at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Clark, the Division I scoring leader this season (30.5 PPG) and No. 1 in ESPN.com’s recent Top 25 players ranking, had 35 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. It is her third triple-double with at least 35 points; there are only four other such games in Division I women’s basketball history.

It was the second triple-double in Division I women’s history with at least 35 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. The other was by LSU’s Cornelia Gayden in 1995. The all-time Division I leader in triple-doubles is Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu, who had 26 from 2016-2020.

Clark also moved into seventh place on the NCAA all-time scoring list as she now has 3,114 points. With her performance Thursday, she passed Minnesota’s Rachel Banham (3,093 points from 2011-2016) and Florida International’s Jerica Coley (3,107 from 2010-2014).

With two more points, Clark will pass a fellow Iowan on the scoring list: Des Moines native Lorri Bauman, who had 3,115 points at Drake from 1980-1984. Clark is a native of West Des Moines. The all-time NCAA leader is Washington’s Kelsey Plum, who scored 3,527 points from 2013-2017.

It was Clark’s ninth career game in which she led both teams in points, rebounds and assists; that is one shy of tying Stanford’s Nicole Powell (2000-04) for most by a player since the 1999-2000 season.

Iowa is now 12-1 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes next play Dec. 30 against Minnesota.

Clark’s triple-double wasn’t the only one in women’s basketball Thursday. Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo had the highest-scoring triple-double in Irish history with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Hidalgo is No. 10 in ESPN.com’s Top 25 player rankings.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.

