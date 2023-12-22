Today is Friday December 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Iowa’s Caitlin Clark records 13th triple-double in win

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2023 at 4:44 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByMICHAEL VOEPEL

Iowa senior guard Caitlin Clark got her 13th career triple-double Thursday as the No. 4 Hawkeyes finished their non-conference schedule with a 98-69 victory over Loyola Chicago at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Clark, the Division I scoring leader this season (30.5 PPG) and No. 1 in ESPN.com’s recent Top 25 players ranking, had 35 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. It is her third triple-double with at least 35 points; there are only four other such games in Division I women’s basketball history.

It was the second triple-double in Division I women’s history with at least 35 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. The other was by LSU’s Cornelia Gayden in 1995. The all-time Division I leader in triple-doubles is Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu, who had 26 from 2016-2020.

Clark also moved into seventh place on the NCAA all-time scoring list as she now has 3,114 points. With her performance Thursday, she passed Minnesota’s Rachel Banham (3,093 points from 2011-2016) and Florida International’s Jerica Coley (3,107 from 2010-2014).

With two more points, Clark will pass a fellow Iowan on the scoring list: Des Moines native Lorri Bauman, who had 3,115 points at Drake from 1980-1984. Clark is a native of West Des Moines. The all-time NCAA leader is Washington’s Kelsey Plum, who scored 3,527 points from 2013-2017.

It was Clark’s ninth career game in which she led both teams in points, rebounds and assists; that is one shy of tying Stanford’s Nicole Powell (2000-04) for most by a player since the 1999-2000 season.

Iowa is now 12-1 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes next play Dec. 30 against Minnesota.

Clark’s triple-double wasn’t the only one in women’s basketball Thursday. Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo had the highest-scoring triple-double in Irish history with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Hidalgo is No. 10 in ESPN.com’s Top 25 player rankings.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC